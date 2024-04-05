Congress unveils manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calls it ‘Nyay Patra’

Guwahati, April 5: The Congress party has launched its manifesto, titled "Nyay Patra," for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. Led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the manifesto highlights job creation, infrastructure development, and a national caste census as key priorities.

The manifesto outlines the party's commitment to "Paanch Nyay" or five pillars of justice, including youth, women, farmers, workers, and equity. Some of the key promises include:

- Conducting a nationwide socio-economic and caste census

- Amending the constitution to increase the reservation cap to 50% for SC, ST, and OBC communities

- Passing the "Right to Apprenticeship Act" to provide one-year apprenticeships for diploma holders and graduates under 25

- Guaranteeing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for agricultural produce

- Restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir

- Scrapping the Agnipath Scheme

- Adopting the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance for universal healthcare

- Setting a national minimum wage of Rs 400 per day

- Launching the Mahalakshmi scheme to provide financial support to poor Indian families

- Ending contractualization of government and PSU jobs and regularising appointments

- Filling nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts within the central government.

-Introduce a law to "recognise civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community".