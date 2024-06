Guwahati, June 4: In a significant victory for the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi has secured a decisive win in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

According to the Election Commission's final tally, Gandhi received 6,47,445 votes, defeating his nearest rival, the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Annie Raja, who garnered 2,83,023 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate K Surendran finished in a distant third place with 1,41,045 votes.