Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Manipur on July 8

Guwahati, Jul 7: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to visit violence-hit Manipur on July 8, 2024, to meet the affected people in the state.

The visit comes after the Lok Sabha witnessed ferocious protests by the opposition members in connection with the government’s failure to address the Manipur ethnic violence that occurred in May 2023.



This will be Rahul’s first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha elections, where the Congress party won both constituencies in Manipur.

According to reports, Rahul visited the state twice after the ethnic clash broke out on May 3.