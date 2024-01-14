Congress leader Milind Deora resigns from party's primary membership

Guwahati, Jan 14: Congress leader and former Union Minister Milind Deora on Sunday announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

In a post on social media platform X, the former South Mumbai Lok Sabha MP said, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family’s 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years.”





Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party.



I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their… — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024

Speculation has been rife in political circles over the past few days that he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Recently appointed as the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, Milnd Deora expressed discontent over the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) asserting its right to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. Arvind Sawant from the undivided Shiv Sena, now aligned with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections. Deora, once the head of the Mumbai Congress and the son of the late party stalwart Murli Deora, has been a prominent figure within the party.