Congress invites CPI-M state secretary to join Nyay Yatra in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 22: Congress has invited the CPI-M politburo member and the party’s state secretary in West Bengal Md Salim to participate in the party’s Nyay Yatra programme while it will pass through West Bengal.

Sources said that Salim has been individually communicated by both veteran state Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Bhattacharya as well as the party’s central observer for West Bengal Gulam Ahemd Mir.

It is learnt that Salim has communicated to them that in case he is not able to be present because of his party’s political programmes at Thiruvananthapuram, he will instruct his party relevant district leaderships to ensure participation at in the yatrs.

All eyes are now on Trinamool Congress whether they will send any representation but the political observers too feel that Trinamool Congress participation seems to be most unlikely in wake of the recent stands taken by both Trinamool Congress and state Congress.

While the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hinted towards contesting from all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, the state Congress president and the five-time party Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had challenged her to contest against him in the forthcoming general elections.

As per schedule the Nyay Yatra in West Bengal will be mainly concentrated in the northern sector of the sector of the state.

As per the route map, the Yatra is supposed to enter West Bengal through Boxirhat in Tufanganj sub-division in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal and will move through mainly the districts in north Bengal Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur and Malda.

The minority- dominated Murshidabad district is the only district in South Bengal which is the bordering district in that sector with north Bengal, and will be the only one to be covered in the Nyay Yatra route.