Congress demands accountability, Amit Shah's statement on parliament security breach

Guwahati, Dec 13: The Congress pressed the government for accountability and sought a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in both parliamentary houses regarding the "serious security breach" in Lok Sabha. Emphasising that the incident exposed lapses in precautions, the party questioned the adequacy of security measures.

The breach involved individuals releasing yellow gas in the Lok Sabha chamber and shouting slogans, leading to a subsequent protest walkout by Congress members in the Rajya Sabha.

“INDIA parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha this afternoon on the issue of the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha today and the refusal of the Home Minister to make a statement on the matter, especially after such a huge breach of security on the very same day Parliament was attacked 22 years ago,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress put out a post showing the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Pratap Simha saying, “Infiltration in Parliament on the pass of BJP MP Pratap Simha”.

As per reports, two persons, involved in the Lok Sabha incident, have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. Sharma had come to the visitor’s gallery as a guest of Simha.

In a post on X, party president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the security breach that took place in Parliament is a very serious matter.

“Today, on Martyr’s Day, we paid tribute to the brave security personnel who lost their lives in the attack on Parliament 22 years ago. We hope that the government will take this very seriously. We demand a thorough investigation into the entire incident. We always want unity and integrity of the country,” he wrote.

In a post on X, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security.”