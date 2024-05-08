Cong leader Sam Pitroda draws flak with ‘Indians on East look like Chinese’ remark

Guwahati, May 8: Racism is one of the issues faced by the Northeasterns in mainland India, especially when they are termed ‘Chinese’.

In yet another incident of racist remarks, Congress leader Sam Pitroda drew flak after saying that Indians on the east look like Chinese while people on the south look like Africans.

In an interview with The Statesmen, Pitroda was discussing India’s status as a democratic example. He said, “We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving a few fights here and there.”

During the discussion, he sparked controversy by saying, “We could hold together a country as diverse as India, where people on the east look like Chinese, people on the west look like Arabs, people on the north look like maybe whites, and people in the south look like Africans. It doesn’t matter. We are all brothers and sisters.”

“We all respect different languages, different religions, customs, and food. That’s the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises a little bit,” he added.

Following Pitroda’s controversial remarks, the Congress party immediately distanced itself, terming them “unfortunate and unacceptable.”

Senior Congress leader and communications in-charge of the party, Jairam Ramesh, said, “The analogies drawn by Mr Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India’s diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies.”

My statement on Mr. Sam Pitroda’s unacceptable analogies on India’s diversity https://t.co/nDrecG5rDt pic.twitter.com/wyuzu6UuLh — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 8, 2024

Meanwhile, several people, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reacted to the remarks by Pitroda. Taking to his X handle, Sarma said, “Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo!”



Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one.



Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo! https://t.co/eXairi0n1n — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 8, 2024

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “I condemn Congress leader, Sam Pitroida's racist comment against the people of Northeast. The Congress has always tried to divide India with their Divide and Rule policy. But they must know that NE has been a part of India and will always be. Such a mockery in the India's diversity is highly unacceptable @INCIndia and @sampitroda must publicly apologize.”

