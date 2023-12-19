Cong collects Rs 1.06 cr in 8 hrs after launching online crowdfunding campaign

New Delhi, Dec 18: In the first eight hours of its online crowdfunding campaign titled 'donate for desh', the Congress collected Rs 1.06 crore from over 47,500 donors.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken thanked the donors for donating to the party's online crowdfunding campaign.

In a post on X, Maken said, "We thank the 47,587 donors who in the first eight hours of the campaign donated more than Rs 1.06 crore for Congress to play the role of a strong opposition."

"We hope that crores of people of the country will take part in this campaign. Please visit donateinc.in and participate in the campaign to make a better India," he added.

The online crowdfunding campaign was launched by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge earlier on Monday, who himself donated Rs 1.38 lakh for the party.