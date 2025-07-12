Common Services Centres to celebrate 16 years of digital empowerment

New Delhi, July 12: Over the last 16 years, Common Services Centres (CSCs) have become one of the world’s largest digital service delivery networks, operating through more than 6.5 lakh functional centres in both rural and urban areas, according to the government.

The CSC, a pioneering initiative under the ‘Digital India’ programme, will celebrate its 16th Establishment Day on July 16 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the event, in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada, according to Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The event will also showcase the future roadmap of CSCs, which focuses on deeper penetration, service expansion, and technology-led innovation. This new phase will include the integration of AI-based services, cloud solutions, and digitally enabled livelihoods, aiming to scale up CSCs as engines of rural innovation and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

CSC Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will also host a series of celebrations at national, state, and district levels. Senior government dignitaries, industry partners, policymakers, and thousands of VLEs are expected to join in recognising the achievements of the CSC movement.

The celebration will also honour outstanding Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and community leaders who have shown exceptional commitment to transforming lives through the CSC platform. It will serve as a tribute to their spirit of social entrepreneurship and service.

“CSC’s 16th Foundation Day is a reaffirmation of the government’s mission to ensure inclusive development through digital means. As a model of public-private partnership, CSC has become the cornerstone of digital governance, citizen-centric delivery, and community transformation. All stakeholders, citizens, and members of the media are invited to be part of this nationwide celebration of digital empowerment and grassroots progress,” according to the government.

In 2022, in the presence of HM Shah, CSC signed an agreement with NABARD and the Ministry of Cooperation. Under this agreement, cooperative credit societies across the country have now started functioning as Common Services Centres (CSCs).

CSCs have played a pivotal role in empowering citizens in rural India —particularly women, farmers, and marginalised communities by offering them digital access, financial inclusion, healthcare, and livelihood support at their doorstep.

—IANS



