Committed to making US-India partnership among closest on earth: Prez Biden tells PM Modi in Japan

Tokyo, May 24: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is committed to making America's partnership with India among the closest on earth, saying there is so much that the two countries can and will do together.

The two leaders are in Japan for the second Quad leaders' in-person summit.

President Biden, during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi after the Quad summit, praised India's Covid vaccination efforts.

Biden said he was pleased that the two countries have reached an agreement for the US Development Finance Corporation to continue this important work in India, supporting vaccine production, clean energy initiatives.

"I am glad that we are renewing the Indo-US Vaccine Action Programme," he said.

"There is so much that our countries can and will do together. I am committed to make the US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth," Biden said.

On the issue of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US President said that the two leaders also discussed the ongoing effects of Russia's brutal and non-justified invasion of Ukraine and the effect it has on the entire global world order.

"The US-India is going to continue consulting closely on how to mitigate these negative effects," Biden said.