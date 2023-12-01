Commercial LPG price sees Rs 21 hike, Domestic rates unchanged

Guwahati, Dec 1: In a recent development, the price of commercial cooking gas (LPG) has witnessed a notable increase of Rs 21 per 19-kg cylinder. This adjustment aligns with international benchmarks, impacting the costs associated with LPG used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

While the commercial LPG rate rises to Rs 1,796.50 per 19-kg cylinder from its previous Rs 1,775.50, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG commonly used in household kitchens for cooking purposes. The domestic LPG rate remains steady at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

As per reports, the retail sales price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was revised to Rs 1,796.5 in New Delhi and Rs 1,749 in Mumbai. The price was revised to Rs 1,968.5 in Chennai and Rs 1,908 in Kolkata.