Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices decreased by Rs 99.75

Guwahati, Aug 1: The cost of commercial liquified petroleum gas cylinders has been decreased by oil marketing companies on Tuesday.

According to the new order, there has been a 99.75 reduction in the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders.

Reportedly the new pricing will take effect from August 1.

Moreover, the retail price of a 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is therefore 1,680 from today.

Meanwhile the cost of domestic LPG, rates remain unchanged.