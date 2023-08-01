85 years of service to the nation
National

Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices decreased by Rs 99.75

By The Assam Tribune
Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices decreased by Rs 99.75
Guwahati, Aug 1: The cost of commercial liquified petroleum gas cylinders has been decreased by oil marketing companies on Tuesday.

According to the new order, there has been a 99.75 reduction in the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders.

Reportedly the new pricing will take effect from August 1.

Moreover, the retail price of a 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is therefore 1,680 from today.

Meanwhile the cost of domestic LPG, rates remain unchanged.

