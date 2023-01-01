Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 25, Congress takes a jibe at Centre calls it "New Year Gift"

Guwahati, Jan 1: First day of New Year came as a shocker as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the price of commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 25. However, the rates of domestic cylinder haven’t been changed and they will sell at their existing prices.

As per reports, commercial consumers would now have to pay Rs 25 more for a 19-kg cooking gas cylinder. As the cylinder gets costlier, it will indeed be worrisome for restaurants, eateries and even many tea stalls, which constitute the largest user segment of the 19-kg cylinder.

Following the price hike, a commercial cylinder of cooking gas will cost Rs 1,768 in Delhi, Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata and Rs 1,917 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the Centre the Congress said that this is the government's "new year gift" to the people and that "this is just the beginning".







