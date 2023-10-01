Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 209

Guwahati, Oct 1: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Saturday hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinder.

Reportedly, the cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs. 209 with effect from October 1.



It may be mentioned that the increase in prices of commercial cylinder comes after two successive reductions of ₹250 (Approx) in August and September this year.



Following the increase in the price rate of commercial cylinders, the retail selling price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in New Delhi now stands at Rs. 1731.50 per cylinder.



However, the rates of domestic cylinder haven’t been changed and they will sell at their existing prices.



As the cylinder gets costlier, it will indeed be worrisome for restaurants, eateries and even many tea stalls, which constitute the largest user segment of the 19-kg cylinder.

