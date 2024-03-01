Commercial cylinder price hiked by Rs 25, Guwahati retail price hits Rs 2,003.5

Guwahati, Mar 1: With the beginning of a new month, the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) once again hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders on Friday.

According to reports, OMCs increased the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder by 25 rupees.

With the latest surge in the rates of commercial LPG cylinders, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder stands at Rs 1,795 in Delhi, while in Mumbai the price stands at Rs 1,749.

Meanwhile, in Kamrup metro district, the price of a commercial gas cylinder stands at Rs. 2,003.5.











