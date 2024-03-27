Collision between IndiGo, Air India Express aircraft narrowly averted at Kolkata Airport

Guwahati, Mar 27: A tensed situation prevailed at Kolkata Airport on Wednesday after an Indigo flight taxiing at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Airport hit a stationary Air India Express flight, sending shivers down the spines of 169 passengers aboard the plane.

According to reports, a part of the Air India Express aircraft's wing fell on the runway after getting struck, while the IndiGo aircraft's wing was dented.

The close call sparked immediate alarm, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter.















