CM Stalin to unveil ₹1,020 crore welfare initiatives in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi

Chennai, Oct 29: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will undertake an extensive tour of Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Wednesday, inaugurating a series of government welfare schemes and distributing assistance to thousands of beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister will begin his journey from Ariyanakipuram in Tirunelveli district in the morning and travel by road to Tenkasi. At the district border in Alangulam, he will be accorded a grand reception led by Tirunelveli (West) DMK in-charge Avudaiyappan.

From there, CM Stalin will proceed via Athiyuthu, Surandai and Sambavarvadakarai to Lathur, where he will hand over the 1,00,000th house constructed under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing scheme to beneficiary Sumathi - marking a major milestone in the state's flagship project.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will participate in a large-scale government function at Ananthapuram Grounds on the Ayikudi-Tenkasi road. During the ceremony, he will distribute welfare assistance worth Rs 445 crore to around 24,000 beneficiaries from various social welfare departments.

In addition, he will inaugurate completed public works valued at Rs 575 crore and lay foundation stones for several new projects.

In all, the Chief Minister will launch development and welfare initiatives amounting to Rs 1,020 crore for the Tenkasi district. A massive pavilion and stage have been set up for the event, with the venue decorated with banners highlighting various government schemes.

After addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Stalin will visit Amar Seva Sangam in Ayikudi, where he will interact with differently-abled children and review the services offered by the institution.

Following this, he will proceed to the Courtallam Tourist House for lunch before departing for Madurai later in the afternoon. Throughout Tenkasi town, DMK cadres have erected party flags and welcome banners to greet him.

A tight security cover has been put in place under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Aravind, with police units conducting parade rehearsals at the venue to ensure smooth proceedings.

--IANS