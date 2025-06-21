CM Stalin to inaugurate renovated Valluvar Kottam in Chennai today

Chennai, June 21: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the newly renovated Valluvar Kottam on Saturday, restoring one of Chennai’s most iconic cultural landmarks to its former glory.

Valluvar Kottam, dedicated to the celebrated Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, was originally constructed between 1971 and 1975 during the tenure of the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The monument has long stood as a symbol of Tamil literary heritage and Dravidian cultural pride.

Over the past decade and a half, however, the structure had suffered from neglect and insufficient maintenance, resulting in its gradual deterioration.

In a major effort to revive the monument’s prestige and enhance its appeal as a cultural and tourist destination, the DMK government undertook a comprehensive renovation project at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore.

A key highlight of the revamped campus is the newly constructed Ayyan Valluvar Cultural Hall, a fully air-conditioned facility spanning 20,000 sq ft with seating capacity for 1,548 people.

Designed to host literary and cultural events, the hall is expected to become a vibrant venue for the promotion of Tamil arts and scholarship.

The Kural Manimandapam, another important feature of the monument, has also received a major facelift.

All 1,330 couplets of the Thirukkural, accompanied by paraphrased explanations penned by Karunanidhi, have been artistically presented in an upgraded display.

To support academic activities and foster intellectual engagement, a Thirukkural auditorium and research library with a seating capacity of 100 persons have been introduced within the premises. These facilities will be used for literary discussions, educational events, and research initiatives.

Visitor amenities have also been modernized. A 3,336 sq ft food court has been developed to cater to tourists and event-goers, while an underground parking facility now accommodates up to 162 cars.

The iconic 106-ft-high stone chariot, a replica of the famed temple car of Thiruvarur, has been enhanced with audiovisual installations to provide an immersive cultural experience for visitors.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Tourism and Culture departments said that the renovated Valluvar Kottam is envisioned as both a cultural hub and a community gathering space, reviving its original role as a beacon of Tamil heritage. The reopening is expected to attract scholars, tourists, students, and cultural enthusiasts alike.

