CM Stalin to begin 2-day Krishnagiri visit for investment push, welfare programmes

Chennai, Sep 10: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will embark on a two-day visit to Krishnagiri district on Thursday to attend a series of official and investment-related events, underlining the government’s focus on industrial growth and welfare initiatives.

According to the schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive at TAAL Aerodrome in Hosur’s Belagondanahalli from Chennai at 10 a.m., where he will be received by senior party functionaries and officials. At 11.30 a.m., he will inaugurate the Industrial Investors’ Conference at Anand Grand Palace on Thally Road, Hosur.

This event is expected to attract major players from various industries to explore new opportunities in the region. By 12.30 p.m., CM Stalin will reach the ELCOT IT Park to lay the foundation stone for a new company, a move seen as part of his government’s efforts to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s IT footprint in tier-two cities like Hosur.

At around 4.30 p.m., he will participate in a roadshow beginning from Shoolagiri bus stand and culminating at the national highway. Later, he will inaugurate the Delta Electronics factory at Kurubarapalli, which has been set up at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

Alongside this, he will open the auto-metal lane system and employee accommodation facilities at the plant. He is also scheduled to lay foundation stones for new factories worth Rs 1,100 crore, further boosting the district’s industrial profile.

The Chief Minister will stay overnight in Krishnagiri. On Friday, Stalin will attend a government function at Krishnagiri Government Men’s Arts College at 10.15 a.m.

After receiving a police guard of honour, he will visit special exhibition halls set up near the festival stage. During the function, welfare assistance will be distributed to differently-abled persons, and Stalin will release a book titled 'Kallil Uraindha Varalaru – The Antiquities and History of Krishnagiri'.

The programme will also feature the inauguration of completed projects, the laying of foundation stones for new schemes, and the screening of a short film showcasing development initiatives in the district.

CM Stalin is expected to deliver the keynote address and distribute welfare benefits before travelling by car to Hosur and returning to Chennai by air.

