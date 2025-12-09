CM Revanth Reddy unveils ‘Telangana Thalli’ statues at all district Collectorates

Hyderabad, Dec 9: Telangana Chef Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday unveiled Telangana Thalli (mother Telangana) statues at all district Collectorates across the state.

He virtually unveiled the statues from the Telangana Rising Global Summit venue at the upcoming Bharat Future City near here.

The event was organised as part of Praja Palana (people's governance) celebrations to mark the second anniversary of the Congress government in the state.

As part of the celebrations, the Telangana Thalli statue has been installed at a cost of Rs 5.8 crore at all 33 district Collectorates.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers offered floral tributes to the statue of Telangana Thalli at the Global Summit venue. Telangana state song 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' was also played on the occasion.

On the occasion of the unveiling of Telangana Thalli statues, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his greetings to the people of the state.

He recalled that on December 9, 2009, the then Congress government, under the leadership of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, announced that the process for the formation of Telangana would be initiated. He said this fulfilled the six-decade-long aspiration of four crore people of Telangana.

He said recognising the importance of December 9, the Congress government decided to celebrate it as 'Telangana Thalli Avatharanotsavam'.

The Chief Minister said on this day last year, Telangana Thalli was installed at the state Secretariat to bring a new inspiration in the administration.

He recalled that it was in 2004 that Sonia Gandhi, at a public meeting in Karimnagar, had promised to fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana people, and she stood by her word despite all odds.

He pointed out that December 9 is also the birthday of Sonia Gandhi. He said the state government will continue its welfare and development programmes with the inspiration from Sonia Gandhi and the vision of Manmohan Singh.

Earlier, the Chief Minister took to 'X' to greet people. "Telangana Thalli is not just a concept. It is the emotion of 4 crore children. That emotion finds its full embodiment in our Telangana Thalli," the Chief Minister posted.

"Telangana Thalli is the embodiment of the power that united and led all sections of society during the long struggle for statehood. Telangana Thalli is the maternal figure who infused life into the sense of Telangana identity by bringing together the thoughts, actions, and efforts of four crore people. Our Telangana Thalli is the great inspiration that continuously awakens us and guides us toward our goals," he stated.

