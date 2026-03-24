CM Rekha Gupta’s Rs 1.03L cr Delhi Budget: Key takeaways

New Delhi, March 24: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented a Rs 1.03 lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2026-27, announcing a major infrastructure push and reforms while also unveiling mega plans to revamp the perennial drainage issue.

Terming it a “Green Budget”, the Chief Minister said that 21 per cent of the total outlays have been earmarked for projects that will lead to environmental safeguards.

She also slammed the previous regimes for ‘freebies culture’ and populist policies, which resulted in a sluggish growth index in the national capital.

Overhauling the drainage and road infrastructure

The Chief Minister said that a budgetary proposal of Rs 160 crore has been made to improve the drainage system in the national capital, making it a first-of-its-kind initiative.

In another first, the government has pledged to construct roads in non-conforming areas, while allocating a sum of Rs 1,000 crore specifically for road construction and development.

The Modi Mill Flyover will be extended up to Kalkaji at an estimated cost of Rs 371 crore. An allocation of Rs 454 crore has been made for the construction of two-lane roads on both sides of the Najafgarh drain.

Other projects include the construction of an underpass at Gagan Cinema at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, the construction of an integrated flyover from Yamuna Vihar to Bhajanpura, the underpass from Saket to Kalkaji, and the flyover extending from Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to MG Road at a combined cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

“These initiatives will help us alleviate traffic congestion in these areas,” she stated.

Scaling up housing infra, schemes for the elderly

Special emphasis has been given to improving housing infrastructure in the city while improving amenities for senior citizens.

'Vayu Anand Yojana', a programme dedicated to elderly citizens, will be launched, and a fund of Rs 125 crore has been allocated.

A fund of Rs 134 crore has been set aside for the development of slum clusters and for the establishment of 'Atal Canteens'.

Delhi CM reiterated her government’s commitment to provide ‘housing for all’ and informed that the work was already underway on the renovation of approximately 2,400 flats.

Women-centric schemes

Delhi CM further announced a slew of initiatives to strengthen existing infrastructure for women and revamp Aanganwadi into model childcare centres.

“A budget of Rs 74.06 crore has been allocated to the Department of Women and Child Development. A provision of Rs 51.10 crore has been made for the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana',” she said.

Raising concerns over Anganwadis located in dilapidated rented buildings, she underlined the government’s pledge to transform every Anganwadi into childcare centres.

“We have allocated a fund of Rs 33 crore specifically for the Anganwadis and these childcare centres,” she informed.

'Pink Cards' have been issued to facilitate free bus travel for women. This service will extend beyond women residents, and the facility of free travel on Delhi's DTC buses will also be applicable to the transgender community.

“A fund of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the establishment of 'Mahila Haats' (Women's Markets). These markets will be named 'Rani Haats' to empower women and enable them to become self-reliant,” she said, unveiling the Rs 1.03 crore Delhi Budget.

--IANS



