CM Rekha Gupta to present roadmap for Viksit Delhi at NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting today

New Delhi, May 24: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday will present her government's roadmap for Viksit Delhi in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, "We will present the Viksit Delhi roadmap for a Viksit Bharat to the heads of all states."

"We will put forth the aspirations and expectations of Delhiites in the meeting," she said.

Taking to the social media platform X, she said, "Today, after so many years, we will be representing Delhi. Due to the conduct of the previous irresponsible governments, the issue of Delhi's rights was not being raised in the commission meeting, but now, the double-engine government is on track."

"In this important meeting chaired by the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we will present our roadmap for a developed Delhi for a developed India to the heads of all the states of the country. Today, we will also present the aspirations and expectations for the development of Delhi before the Niti Aayog," she said further.

According to a statement from NITI Aayog, the meeting underscores the Prime Minister's commitment to work with all states as "Team India" for achieving the goal of a developed Bharat.

"As India progresses towards becoming a developed country, it is essential that states leverage their unique strengths and drive transformative changes at the grassroots, ensuring that the aspirations of 140 crore citizens translate into tangible outcomes on the ground," the statement said.

The meeting, themed 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047', aims to foster cooperative federalism and align state-level aspirations with the national goal of making India a developed country by its 100th year of Independence.

The discussion will centre around enabling states to formulate bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet rooted in local reality.

States are expected to focus on human development, economic growth, sustainability, technology, and governance reforms, with an emphasis on data-driven and outcome-based strategies. Institutional mechanisms like Project Monitoring Units, ICT-enabled infrastructure, and Monitoring and Evaluation Cells will support accountability and course correction.

The Governing Council meeting serves as a platform for the Centre and States/Union Territories (UTs) to deliberate on development challenges and explore how states can act as the building blocks of a Viksit Bharat. --

--IANS



