CM Nitish launches 'Mahila Samvad' campaign to empower over 2 crore women of Bihar

Patna, April 18: In a landmark initiative to empower women across Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the 'Mahila Samvad' campaign on Friday.

The statewide outreach programme aims to connect with and inform over 2 crore women about key government schemes dedicated to their social and economic upliftment.

CM Nitish flagged off 50 promotional vehicles from his official residence, 1 Anne Marg, in Patna. These vehicles will traverse every corner of the state, spreading awareness and facilitating dialogue, particularly in rural and remote areas.

During the event, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar, and senior officials of the state were present.

On day one, 600 Mahila Samvad programmes will be held across the state, and in the coming 60 days, the campaign will expand to 70,000 locations across Bihar. At least 600 dedicated promotional vehicles will ensure deep outreach in rural belts, and over 1.35 lakh Jeevika group women will be directly involved in the campaign.

Patna district alone will host 1,395 events, with 1,200 sessions scheduled each morning and evening. This outreach initiative aims to make women aware of the schemes such as the Women Empowerment Policy 2015, Liquor Prohibition Policy, Women Reservation and Representation, Dowry System Eradication, Child Marriage Prohibition, Mukhya Mantri Kanya Utthan Yojana, Chhatra Poshak Yojana, Jeevika Scheme and others.

The campaign aims to educate, inspire, and connect women with resources and opportunities available through state-run programs.

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC and party spokesperson, praised the CM's efforts, saying: "Nitish Kumar is a role model in ensuring 50 per cent women's reservation. Bihar isn't just a follower state- it's a leader in women's empowerment. 'Mahila Samvad' is another major step in making crores of women aware, confident, and self-reliant."



