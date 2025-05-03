CM Dhami meets delegation from Nepal’s Sudurpashchim province

Dehradun, May 3: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met a high-level 10-member delegation from Nepal’s Sudurpashchim Province, led by Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah, at his official residence on Saturday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in border areas.

Discussions covered a range of issues, including development in border districts through mutual coordination, promotion of cultural and religious connections, boosting tourism, and improving disaster management strategies.

CM Dhami emphasised the deep-rooted social and cultural ties between Uttarakhand and Nepal, underlining their shared historical and civilisational heritage.

He assured full support from the Uttarakhand government in collaborative efforts related to trade, health, education, and infrastructure development along the border.

In a post on X, Dhami said, “Honourable Chief Minister of Far Western Province of Nepal, Kamal Bahadur Shah, met with respected ministers and officials at the Government residence. On this occasion, various contemporary issues related to India and Nepal were discussed. There is a deep similarity between the people of India and Nepal from cultural, religious, and social points of view. Our traditions, customs, language, cuisine, and way of life continue to strengthen mutual trust and bonding. The relationship between our two countries is not just political or geographical -- it is deeply emotional and cultural.”

The Nepalese delegation included Minister Veer Bahadur Thapa; Members Ghanshyam Chaudhary, Naresh Kumar Shahi, Jhapat Bahadur Saud, and Sher Bahadur Bhandari; Chief Secretary Dr Kamal Prasad Pokharel Sharma; Secretary Surat Kumar Bam; and Political Advisor Dr Jitendra Upadhyay.

Representing the Uttarakhand government were Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu and Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

Earlier, Nepal delegation members met Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in New Delhi and discussed ways to strengthen ties.

The delegation is on an official visit to India from April 29 to May 5.



