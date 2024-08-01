Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh, over 50 missing

Guwahati, Aug 1:A devastating cloudburst wreaks havoc in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, leaving two dead and several missing.

The cloudburst struck in the Rampur area of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.



According to reports, rescue operations are underway under the directive of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukkhu.



The Himachal government has formed a team at the district level to help the public in times of disaster.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has also been facing catastrophic events of cloudburst, leaving two individuals dead.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the northern parts of the country.

