Cloudburst hits Uttarkashi: Dharali flash floods kill 4, over 50 missing

Uttarkashi, August 5: Massive rescue and relief operations are underway in Dharali village of Uttarkashi district after a powerful cloudburst triggered devastating flash floods, leaving at least four people dead and over 50 missing.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are operating on a war footing to locate survivors and provide immediate relief to the affected.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed the death toll at four, warning that the number could rise.

“Initial reports suggest multiple houses and establishments have been damaged or completely washed away,” Arya said.

The disaster unfolded on Tuesday after a cloudburst in the Kheer Ganga river catchment unleashed a torrent of water and debris that crashed through Dharali, a popular stopover on the Char Dham Yatra route to Gangotri.

The flash flood ravaged homes, hotels, and homestays, sending the local population into a state of shock and panic.

Locals fear the true scale of destruction is yet to be revealed.

Rajesh Panwar, a villager, said, “Around 20–25 hotels and homestays have been swept away. About 10–12 people might still be buried under the debris.”

Dramatic visuals shared on social media capture the terror of the moment, showing muddy floodwaters engulfing roads and buildings, with frightened locals shouting for help.

In one chilling clip, a voice can be heard crying out, “Everything is finished.”

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressing grief over the tragedy, stated, “The news of heavy losses due to the cloudburst in Dharali is extremely sad and painful. Relief and rescue operations are underway at full scale. I am constantly in touch with officials and monitoring the situation closely.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured full central support and quick action.

“Three ITBP teams have been deployed and four NDRF units are on the way,” he posted on social media.

With Dharali being a crucial hub for pilgrims and travellers, the flood has caused panic across the region. Neighboring villages are gripped by fear, and authorities have urged residents to stay alert and follow safety advisories.

Rescue operations are expected to intensify over the coming days as officials work to locate the missing, clear debris, and assess the full extent of the devastation.

In view of the crisis, the Uttarkashi District Emergency Operation Centre has issued the following emergency helpline numbers for affected families and the general public: 01374-222126, 01374-222722, 9456556431

