Closer Bangladesh-Pakistan ties pose security risk to Northeast: Lt Gen Shekatkar

Guwahati, Oct 31: Growing closeness between Bangladesh and Pakistan is a matter of serious concern and India should adopt multi-pronged strategy to deal with the issue as in case of any eventuality, the North East region will be the worst affected. This is the opinion expressed by noted security analyst Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (Retd).

In recent times, officers of Pakistan Army and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) visited Bangladesh, which proves the growing closeness between the two countries.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Lt Gen Shekatkar is of the view that China might have a hand in the growing closeness between Bangladesh and Pakistan. He said that the closeness between Bangladesh and Pakistan may pose a security threat to India and in that case, the North East would be the worst affected. He said that the Chicken Neck Corridor connecting the North East with the rest of India would also come under threat as any disturbance in that area would cut off the North East from the rest of India.

Lt Gen Shekatkar expressed the view that the young generation of Bangladesh did not see the atrocities committed by West Pakistan on East Pakistan and they could be easily brainwashed against India. The present leadership of Bangladesh is taking advantage of this to create anti-India feeling among the young population. The situation is unlikely to change much even after the general elections in Bangladesh which is due in 2026, he added.

Presence of large immigration population in India is also a matter of concern. Lt Gen Shekatkar said that infiltration is still going on in West Bengal. It will be naive to think that the immigrant population will support India, he added.

Lt Gen Shekatkar expressed the view that India should adopt a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the problem. The first is diplomatic and efforts should be made to ensure that Bangladesh does not get too close to Pakistan. The second is readiness of the armed forces. The forces should be kept ready to deal with any eventuality and the Chicken Neck Corridor should be kept under very close watch. The third strategy should be to ensure that the people living along the Chicken Neck Corridor and North East do not get the feel of being deprived by the Government.