84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts

By PTI
Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts
X

Representational Image 

New Delhi, Jul 23: Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have accentuated the vulnerability of the hills to disasters, resulting in a manifold increase in loss of property and human lives, experts say.

Recently, flash floods obliterated a base camp site near the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 15 pilgrims.

In the northeast, the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world, a colossal landslide killed 56 people, including Territorial Army soldiers, railway workers and villagers in Manipur's Noney district on June 30.

Several key roads are currently blocked due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the northeast.

The Himalayas are inherently vulnerable to heavy rains, flash floods, landslides etc, as these are new mountains which are still growing and are seismically very active.

"Climate change has added another layer of vulnerability. It is acting as a force multiplier and making landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts more disastrous," said Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP).

The fragility of the mountains has increased due ill-thought human interventions – dams, hydropower projects, highways, mining, deforestation, buildings, unregulated tourism and pilgrimage.

"We do not do any honest environmental impact assessment, nor do we keep in mind the carrying capacity of the mountains. We do not even have a credible disaster management system in place for the Himalayas," Thakkar said.

Food security is at risk in the hills, with landslides, flash floods and soil erosion affecting agricultural land.

"Earlier, we had dense forests in catchment areas which helped rainwater percolate into the ground which would become available after the monsoon as springs. Now, the rainwater just runs off due to denuding forests. Therefore, springs are disappearing which in-turn is reducing the availability of water for irrigation," he said.

According to a report released by NITI Aayog in August 2018, around 50 per cent of the springs in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) are drying up.

There are five million springs across India, of which nearly three million are in the IHR alone. Over 200 million people in India depend on springs, of which 50 million people reside in the 12 states of the region, the report said.

Hemant Dhyani, a member of the Supreme court-appointed high-powered committee on Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand, said the Himalayas, the youngest mountain range in the world, are naturally primed for calamities.

"More forest fires are being reported due to the dip in moisture as springs are drying up," he said.

According to a 2020 study by Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology, black carbon concentrations near the Gangotri glacier rises by 400 times in summer due to forest fires and burning of agricultural waste, which can trigger glacial melt because of the light-absorbing nature of black carbon.

"There is a need to maintain green cover up to 100-150 km downstream of glaciers. These areas should be declared as eco-sensitive zones. Rich, dense forest will act as buffer zones and store water from the glaciers," Dhyani said.

Climate change is aggravating the outcomes of unplanned construction projects and unregulated tourism, he said.

Agencies are making deep cuts into mountains to construct wide roads. This destabilises the slopes and triggers landslides, Dhyani said.

With hydropower projects clogging the river basins, the February 2021 Rishi Ganga disaster was waiting to happen, he said.

According to government data, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi basins are home to around 36 operational hydropower projects.

A report by the National Institute of Disaster Management in 2015 said dam construction is one of the reasons for increasing flash floods in the region.

A glacial burst had flooded the Rishiganga river causing extensive damage to the hydel projects in the region.

Altogether, over 200 people from the Rishiganga project site at Raini and the Tapovan-Vishnugad project site at Tapovan had gone missing in the tragedy. In all, bodies of more than 80 victims have been found.

The glacier burst can be attributed to climate change but the "criminal negligence" of governments and project proponents turned it into a disaster, Dhyani said.

Indiscriminate blasting of mountains to construct roads and other infrastructure has aggravated landslides in the already fragile areas, he added.

Mallika Bhanot from Ganga Ahvaan, a citizens' forum, said since the Himalayas are developing mountains, the soil is loose. "On top of that, you are cutting forests to construct roads, dams and other infrastructure."

The glaciers are receding due to global warming. As they recede, they leave behind a lot of sediment which comes hurtling down during heavy rain events.

The sediments increase the river bed level, which further increases the flow in the already roaring rivers in the monsoon, she said.

A report released by the Ministry of Earth Sciences in 2020 said the annual mean surface-air-temperature in the Hindu Kush Himalayas (HKH) increased at a rate of about 0.1 degree Celsius per decade during 1901–2014, with a faster rate of warming of about 0.2 degree Celsius per decade during 1951–2014, which is attributable to anthropogenic climate change.

Several areas in the HKH have exhibited declining trends in snowfall and retreating glaciers during the recent decades. Parts of the high-elevation Karakoram Himalayas have, in contrast, experienced increased wintertime precipitation in association with enhanced amplitude variations of synoptic western disturbances, it said.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station

Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect Droupadi Murmu

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect...

Another employee of Assams closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Next Story
Similar Posts
Students forced to reach school in MP dist by crossing river on ropes
23 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), July 23: A video has been making the rounds on social media in which the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Teachers scam: ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee
23 July 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 23: After over 24 hours of marathon grilling, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India adds 21,411 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
23 July 2022 4:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday with 21,411 fresh...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PETA India rescues more than 150 animals from JIPMER experimentation facility
2022-07-22T20:30:17+05:30

Puducherry, July 22: As many as 160 rats and mice that were illegally bred and used for unauthorised...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Former NSE CEO and MD, Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 14 days judicial custody
22 July 2022 11:23 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent former National Stock Exchanges (NSE)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CBSE Class 10 results announced: girls outshine boys, Link to check results here
22 July 2022 9:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

All major ports to be made self-sustainable on electricity by 2030: Sonowal
22 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The government is committed to reduce emissions from the shipping sector and all...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
22 July 2022 9:00 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22: A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC overrules Delhi HC Order, allows unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks
22 July 2022 7:30 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: In a significant order, the Supreme Court Thursday expanded the scope of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CBSE class 12 results declared, 92.71 pc students pass exam
22 July 2022 6:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: Girls outshine boys in class 12 CBSE exam even as the overall pass percentage...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 21,880 new Covid cases, 60 deaths
22 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: India reported 21,880 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal rise from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Droupadi Murmu set to become India's next President
21 July 2022 3:19 PM GMT

New Delhi, July 21: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu secured victory in the Presidential poll on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Prez polls: Murmu leads after first round of counting
21 July 2022 11:14 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 21: The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is leading with 540 of the 748...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts

New Delhi, Jul 23: Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have accentuated the vulnerability of the hills to disasters, resulting in a manifold increase in loss of property and human lives, experts say.

Recently, flash floods obliterated a base camp site near the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 15 pilgrims.

In the northeast, the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world, a colossal landslide killed 56 people, including Territorial Army soldiers, railway workers and villagers in Manipur's Noney district on June 30.

Several key roads are currently blocked due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the northeast.

The Himalayas are inherently vulnerable to heavy rains, flash floods, landslides etc, as these are new mountains which are still growing and are seismically very active.

"Climate change has added another layer of vulnerability. It is acting as a force multiplier and making landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts more disastrous," said Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP).

The fragility of the mountains has increased due ill-thought human interventions – dams, hydropower projects, highways, mining, deforestation, buildings, unregulated tourism and pilgrimage.

"We do not do any honest environmental impact assessment, nor do we keep in mind the carrying capacity of the mountains. We do not even have a credible disaster management system in place for the Himalayas," Thakkar said.

Food security is at risk in the hills, with landslides, flash floods and soil erosion affecting agricultural land.

"Earlier, we had dense forests in catchment areas which helped rainwater percolate into the ground which would become available after the monsoon as springs. Now, the rainwater just runs off due to denuding forests. Therefore, springs are disappearing which in-turn is reducing the availability of water for irrigation," he said.

According to a report released by NITI Aayog in August 2018, around 50 per cent of the springs in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) are drying up.

There are five million springs across India, of which nearly three million are in the IHR alone. Over 200 million people in India depend on springs, of which 50 million people reside in the 12 states of the region, the report said.

Hemant Dhyani, a member of the Supreme court-appointed high-powered committee on Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand, said the Himalayas, the youngest mountain range in the world, are naturally primed for calamities.

"More forest fires are being reported due to the dip in moisture as springs are drying up," he said.

According to a 2020 study by Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology, black carbon concentrations near the Gangotri glacier rises by 400 times in summer due to forest fires and burning of agricultural waste, which can trigger glacial melt because of the light-absorbing nature of black carbon.

"There is a need to maintain green cover up to 100-150 km downstream of glaciers. These areas should be declared as eco-sensitive zones. Rich, dense forest will act as buffer zones and store water from the glaciers," Dhyani said.

Climate change is aggravating the outcomes of unplanned construction projects and unregulated tourism, he said.

Agencies are making deep cuts into mountains to construct wide roads. This destabilises the slopes and triggers landslides, Dhyani said.

With hydropower projects clogging the river basins, the February 2021 Rishi Ganga disaster was waiting to happen, he said.

According to government data, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi basins are home to around 36 operational hydropower projects.

A report by the National Institute of Disaster Management in 2015 said dam construction is one of the reasons for increasing flash floods in the region.

A glacial burst had flooded the Rishiganga river causing extensive damage to the hydel projects in the region.

Altogether, over 200 people from the Rishiganga project site at Raini and the Tapovan-Vishnugad project site at Tapovan had gone missing in the tragedy. In all, bodies of more than 80 victims have been found.

The glacier burst can be attributed to climate change but the "criminal negligence" of governments and project proponents turned it into a disaster, Dhyani said.

Indiscriminate blasting of mountains to construct roads and other infrastructure has aggravated landslides in the already fragile areas, he added.

Mallika Bhanot from Ganga Ahvaan, a citizens' forum, said since the Himalayas are developing mountains, the soil is loose. "On top of that, you are cutting forests to construct roads, dams and other infrastructure."

The glaciers are receding due to global warming. As they recede, they leave behind a lot of sediment which comes hurtling down during heavy rain events.

The sediments increase the river bed level, which further increases the flow in the already roaring rivers in the monsoon, she said.

A report released by the Ministry of Earth Sciences in 2020 said the annual mean surface-air-temperature in the Hindu Kush Himalayas (HKH) increased at a rate of about 0.1 degree Celsius per decade during 1901–2014, with a faster rate of warming of about 0.2 degree Celsius per decade during 1951–2014, which is attributable to anthropogenic climate change.

Several areas in the HKH have exhibited declining trends in snowfall and retreating glaciers during the recent decades. Parts of the high-elevation Karakoram Himalayas have, in contrast, experienced increased wintertime precipitation in association with enhanced amplitude variations of synoptic western disturbances, it said.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station

Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect Droupadi Murmu

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect...

Another employee of Assams closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Similar Posts
Students forced to reach school in MP dist by crossing river on ropes
23 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), July 23: A video has been making the rounds on social media in which the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Teachers scam: ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee
23 July 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 23: After over 24 hours of marathon grilling, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India adds 21,411 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
23 July 2022 4:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday with 21,411 fresh...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PETA India rescues more than 150 animals from JIPMER experimentation facility
2022-07-22T20:30:17+05:30

Puducherry, July 22: As many as 160 rats and mice that were illegally bred and used for unauthorised...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Former NSE CEO and MD, Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 14 days judicial custody
22 July 2022 11:23 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent former National Stock Exchanges (NSE)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CBSE Class 10 results announced: girls outshine boys, Link to check results here
22 July 2022 9:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

All major ports to be made self-sustainable on electricity by 2030: Sonowal
22 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The government is committed to reduce emissions from the shipping sector and all...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
22 July 2022 9:00 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22: A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC overrules Delhi HC Order, allows unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks
22 July 2022 7:30 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: In a significant order, the Supreme Court Thursday expanded the scope of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CBSE class 12 results declared, 92.71 pc students pass exam
22 July 2022 6:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: Girls outshine boys in class 12 CBSE exam even as the overall pass percentage...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 21,880 new Covid cases, 60 deaths
22 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: India reported 21,880 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal rise from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Droupadi Murmu set to become India's next President
21 July 2022 3:19 PM GMT

New Delhi, July 21: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu secured victory in the Presidential poll on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Prez polls: Murmu leads after first round of counting
21 July 2022 11:14 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 21: The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is leading with 540 of the 748...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X