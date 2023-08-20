Class XII student raped by deputy director of Delhi Govt's Women & Child Deptt

New Delhi, Aug 20: A deputy director of Delhi Government's Women and Child Development department has been booked under POCSO Act for allegedly raping a class XII student repeatedly in North Delhi's Burari.

A police source said that the accused repeatedly raped the minor daughter of his friend for months between 2020 and 2021, with the assistance of his wife.

"As his wife also aided him in the act and did not report the matter to the police, we have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR against his wife," said the source.

The victim is a Class XII student. She met the accused at a church. In 2020, the victim's father died, after which she got into depression.

As the accused had befriended her, he took her to his house on the pretext of helping her. "The most shocking part is that when the girl got pregnant, she was threatened with dire consequences by the accused. When the victim narrated the whole story to his wife, instead of helping her, she got her foetus aborted. The woman sent her son to buy abortion pills, which were given to the victim by her," the source said.

Currently, the girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have recorded her statement, and once she is discharged from the hospital, the police will take her to the local magistrate to get her statement recorded.

An FIR under sections 376(2) (f), 506, 509, 323, 313, 120B, and 34 of the IPC and sections 6/21 of the POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused and his wife.