CJI DY Chandrachud advocates reform against adjournment culture and prolonged vacations

Guwahati, Jan 29: The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, stressed on Sunday the urgency of initiating the 'difficult conversation' on long court vacations, proposing alternatives like flexible working hours for both lawyers and judges during the occasion of the 75th year of the Supreme Court.

Chandrachud highlighted the need to start a discussion with the bar regarding the matter.



While addressing a gathering during the ceremony, Chandrachud also emphasised several major points that require immediate redress and stated, “In the near future, we must address the structural issues affecting the judiciary, such as the pendency of cases, archaic procedures, and the culture of adjournments.”



The CJI urged a shift from an 'adjournment culture' to a 'culture of professionalism' first, which will lead to timely administration of justice.



Secondly, he emphasised the need to ensure that the length of oral arguments doesn't permanently postpone judicial decisions.



The third point underscored the need for the legal profession to provide a level playing field for first-generation lawyers from all backgrounds, including women and men from marginalised communities.



The fourth problem concerned the extended vacation time, for which the Supreme Court has come under fire for taking lengthy summer and winter vacations despite the growing backlog of cases.



Chandrachud mentioned other alternatives, such as flexitime for lawyers and judges.



In conclusion, CJI DY Chandrachud highlighted the need to renew the commitment to uphold the Constitution.

