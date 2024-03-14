CJI Chandrachud felicitates SC cook's daughter for securing US scholarships

Guwahati, March 14: In a heart-warming gesture, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with other Supreme Court judges, extended a special felicitation to the daughter of a cook employed at the Supreme Court for her remarkable academic achievements.

The 25-year-old law researcher, named Pragya, has earned scholarships to pursue masters programmes at two prestigious universities in the United State–the University of California and the University of Michigan.

CJI Chandrchud, accompanied by esteemed members of the judiciary, lauded Pragya’s parents, including her father, Ajay Kumar Samal, who diligently serves as a cook within the premises of the apex court.

Expressing his heartfelt congratulations, CJI Chandrachud presented Pragya with a copy of the Indian Constitution book, signed by all Supreme Court judges, symbolising their admiration and support for her accomplishments.

Highlighting the importance of equal opportunities and resources for all aspiring students, CJI Chandrachud remarked, "I feel that if you work hard and want to move forward, then you will find resources. It shouldn't happen in a country that a student is hardworking doesn't get resources. This is our responsibility. It is not just the responsibility of the government but also the citizens to ensure that every child, who wants to do higher studies or excel in sports, can achieve their dreams."