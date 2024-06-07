CISF constable arrested for assaulting Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport

Guwahati, Jun 7: The CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut on Thursday has been arrested after she was suspended following the incident.

It may be mentioned that Ranaut, who was on the way to board a flight to Delhi, faced the assault after the CISF constable slapped her due to an old statement made by Ranaut about Farmer’s protest.



Following the incident, Ranaut stated in a video message that she was hit and abused by the constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.

