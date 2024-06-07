86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

CISF constable arrested for assaulting Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport

By The Assam Tribune
CISF constable arrested for assaulting Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport
X

Guwahati, Jun 7: The CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut on Thursday has been arrested after she was suspended following the incident.

It may be mentioned that Ranaut, who was on the way to board a flight to Delhi, faced the assault after the CISF constable slapped her due to an old statement made by Ranaut about Farmer’s protest.

Following the incident, Ranaut stated in a video message that she was hit and abused by the constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick