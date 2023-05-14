85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

CISCE announces class 10 and 12 board exam results

By PTI
  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

New Delhi, May 14: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared Class 10 and Class 12 results, Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Sunday.

"The result has been announced and can be accessed on the CAREERS portal and the board's website," Arathoon said.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations conducted the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) examinations in February-March.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
CISCE announces class 10 and 12 board exam results

New Delhi, May 14: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared Class 10 and Class 12 results, Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Sunday.

"The result has been announced and can be accessed on the CAREERS portal and the board's website," Arathoon said.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations conducted the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) examinations in February-March.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X