Chlorine gas leak in Dehradun causes panic; residents evacuated

Guwahati, Jan 9: In an unfortunate incident, a chlorine gas leak in Dehradun's Jhanjra area, near Prem Nagar police station, on Tuesday morning caused panic among residents, leading to breathing difficulties. The incident has sparked worries about the health repercussions for those in the affected vicinity.

Officials have reported that the area has been evacuated and the residents have been shifted to a safe place.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dehradun Ajay Singh, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security forces, upon receiving information regarding the incident, responded swiftly and were deployed to the location.

“On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF, and fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal,” Singh was quoted as saying.

According to Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir, seven cylinders of chlorine were kept on an empty plot in the area for quite some time. “There was a leakage and it could have turned into a big disaster, however, due to the coordinated efforts of the authorities, the situation was managed,” he said.

The police informed the media that there are no reports of casualties resulting from the gas leak.