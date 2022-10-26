Chinese woman posing as Nepalese citizen arrested from Himachal monastery

Mandi (HP), Oct 26: A Chinese woman living in a monastery under a forged Nepalese identity was arrested from Mandi district, the police said.

The woman, living in a monastery in Jogindernagar, was questioned after a tip-off and was found to be carrying a Nepalese citizenship document that was fake, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

About 6.4 lakhs Indian rupees, 1.10 lakhs Nepalese rupees, and two mobile phones were recovered from her possession, the SP said.

She also failed to produce any passport, she said.

A case of forgery under section 14 of the Foreigners' Act and sections 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery of valuable security) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the woman on Tuesday evening, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway, she said.