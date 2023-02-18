84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Chinese national arrested for trying to cross India-Nepal border without valid documents

By PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 18: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a Chinese national while he was trying to cross the India-Nepal border here without any valid documents, police said on Saturday.

The Chinese national was arrested in Gaurifanta area here on Friday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aditya Kumar told PTI.

"During interrogation in police custody, the Chinese national could not produce any valid documents for his stay in India," he said.

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, the DSP said.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Chinese national arrested for trying to cross India-Nepal border without valid documents

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 18: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a Chinese national while he was trying to cross the India-Nepal border here without any valid documents, police said on Saturday.

The Chinese national was arrested in Gaurifanta area here on Friday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aditya Kumar told PTI.

"During interrogation in police custody, the Chinese national could not produce any valid documents for his stay in India," he said.

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, the DSP said.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X