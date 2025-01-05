China’s respiratory outbreak ‘not unusual’, seasonal factors at play: Health Ministry

Guwahati, Jan 5: The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring reports of a “respiratory illness” outbreak in China, seeking timely updates from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the evolving situation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry described the situation in China as “not unusual”, attributing it to a seasonal surge in respiratory infections typically observed during winter months.

A meeting of a joint monitoring group convened by the Ministry also noted that no alarming trends have been detected domestically.

“The government is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels, and WHO has been requested to provide timely updates,” the Ministry's statement published in the press, read.

Citing input from physicians and data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Ministry clarified that the surge in respiratory cases in China is linked to common winter pathogens such as the Influenza virus, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Domestically, no unusual spike in respiratory illnesses has been observed, apart from the expected rise in cases due to seasonal changes, the concerned authorities reiterated.

The ICMR network, which routinely monitors respiratory infections, confirmed that Influenza B Victoria lineage and RSV were the predominant causes of respiratory infections in India last month.

Despite the official reassurances, videos purportedly showing overcrowded hospitals and increased mortality rates in China have gone viral on social media, prompting concerns among the Indian public.

There have also been unverified reports of a "multiple-virus epidemic" and a state of emergency in China. However, no credible evidence has emerged to support these claims.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning acknowledged the surge in respiratory illnesses, attributing it to the winter season.

Indian health officials have assured the public that regular monitoring and updates will continue, with WHO’s input forming a critical part of India’s strategy.





Union Health Ministry convenes Joint Monitoring Group Meeting in view of rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks



