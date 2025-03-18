China would not go to war with India in near future: RN Ravi

Guwahati, March 18: Even though surrounded by hostile countries, India's security apparatus is strong enough to fully protect the country, asserted security expert and Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi.

In an interview with The Assam Tribune at Raj Bhawan in Guwahati during a brief visit to Guwahati, Ravi, who served the Intelligence Bureau for a long time and as the Deputy National Security Adviser before being appointed as a Governor, said that China would not go for a war against India in near future and India is prepared for any eventuality.

The following are the excerpts:

Assam Tribune: As India is surrounded by hostile countries, including China, Pakistan and Bangladesh, how do you look at India's security?

Ravi: India's security apparatus is strong enough to deal with any threat from the neighbours. For a strong security apparatus, a country needs a strong economy, military preparedness, stable government and a good law and order environment. India is strong on all fronts at this moment and we should not be apprehensive of any threat. Moreover, India now has a strong voice in the international forum. Have you heard the voices of Pakistan or Bangladesh on any major international issues in recent times? They have become inconsequential in the global stage.

AT: How do you look at the present situation in Bangladesh? The new government has released all the terrorists from jail. Can it pose a threat to India, particularly the Northeast?

Ravi: India is definitely concerned over the situation in Bangladesh and we have to be a little more alert. India always believed in cooperative development with Bangladesh, but of late, the caretaker government in that country is not friendly towards India. In fact, the Bangladesh government has lost direction and the present regime is undoing all that were achieved in last ten years or so. The economy of Bangladesh is in a bad shape as investors have started running away. The radicals have taken over the powers and the head of the caretaker government, Muhammad Yunus, is in the grip of the radicals. In fact, the radical forces never wanted liberation of Bangladesh. The future looks bleak for Bangladesh.

AT: Senior officers of Pakistan, including the chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), recently visited Bangladesh. Do you think Pakistan can create problems for India through Bangladesh?

Ravi: Pakistan itself is in a bad shape. The economy of Pakistan is in a shambles and Pakistan is approaching other countries with begging bowls to survive. The law and order situation in Pakistan has also worsened. Let Pakistan survive as a country before they try to cause problems for India.

AT: How do you look at the threat from China? Are we under threat?

Ravi: China cannot afford to go to war with India. Chinese economy is badly hit by the ongoing tariff war with the United States. India produces for both exports and internal consumption, but the Chinese economy is dependent only on exports. Moreover, Indian security forces are much better prepared now to face any eventuality. There is no denying the fact that India has a border dispute with China. But the situation has totally changed in the last ten years. For decades after the 1962 war, India did not develop infrastructure along the international border with China fearing that they would use them. That was a totally defensive approach. The present government has started taking major initiatives for development of infrastructure along the border with China and several mega projects, be it roads, bridges or tunnels, have come up. India is not on offence but India's current position can be termed offensive defence.

AT: How do you look at the situation in Manipur?

Ravi: The wounds are too deep and it may take some time to heal. But after the imposition of President's rule, the Union Home Minister is personally monitoring the situation in the state and he is trying to bring life to normal.

- By R Dutta Choudhury