China and Pakistan's plans to control Bangladesh could disrupt Northeast

Guwahati, Jan 29: Pakistan and China are trying to have complete control over the caretaker government in Bangladesh, which will have dangerous consequences for India and the North East region will be at the receiving end, warned noted security analyst Lt Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar. He further cautioned that the Siliguri corridor connecting the North-east region with the rest of India will also be under threat.

In an interview with The Assam Tribune, Lt Gen Shekatkar pointed out that recent events like the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief visiting Bangladesh, the opening of sea and air routes between Pakistan and Bangladesh prove that there is some long-term plan brewing to disturb India. China is also directly involved in the game.

"The visit of the ISI chief to Bangladesh should be taken seriously by India. The ISI chief did not come to Bangladesh to have hilsa fish. They have some long-term goals," he added. He said that China and Pakistan played a key role in toppling the Sheikh Hasina Government, which was close to India. Today's young generation in Bangladesh did not see the atrocities committed to their forefathers by Pakistan, which led to the creation of Bangladesh and now they are brainwashed by both Pakistan and China. Both China and Pakistan are worried about the progress made by India in recent years and that is why they wanted to install an anti-India Government in Bangladesh to create disturbance in India, he added. ‘

Lt Gen Shekatkar said that Pakistan would not take over Bangladesh and make it a part of Pakistan. Both Pakistan and China want to have full control over the Bangladesh government. Pakistan is heavily mortgaged to China because of the loans it took and the present Pakistan government cannot refuse whatever China wants.

Lt Gen Shekatkar revealed that China is secretly constructing a submarine repair facility in Bangladesh, which is also a cause of concern for India. "Bangladesh does not have any submarine and it is doubtful that the country will procure one shortly. Bangladesh does not have the money to procure a submarine. Then what is the requirement of constructing a submarine repair facility in Bangladesh? It is obvious that China is hoping to use that someday," he said.

The security analyst also expressed the view that Bangladesh's economy is in shambles after the garment manufacturers pulled out following the civil disturbance and it will not be surprising if China provides loans to Bangladesh to bring that country under full control of China.

By R Dutta Choudhury