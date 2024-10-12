Child rights commission calls for nationwide stop on Madrasa funding, cites RTE violations

Guwahati, Oct 12: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has called for an immediate halt of state funding to Madrasas across all states and Union Territories.



The recommendation follows the Commission's findings, which indicate that many Madrasas are failing to comply with the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries and administrators, the NCPCR stressed that simply obtaining the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Code “does not guarantee” that Madrasas are adhering to the regulations outlined in the RTE Act.

The report, titled, "Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Right: Constitutional Rights of Children vs, Madrasas", comprising of 11 chapters, highlights the historical context of Madrasas and their alleged role in infringing upon children's educational rights.

The Commission has also proposed that all non-Muslim children currently enrolled in Madrasas be removed and admitted to formal schools to ensure they receive the fundamental education mandated by the RTE Act.

Furthermore, it recommended that children from the Muslim community attending both recognised and unrecognised Madrasas should also be enrolled in formal schools, where they can receive an education that adheres to the curriculum of the RTE Act.

Earlier assessments by the NCPCR revealed that approximately 1.25 crore children are deprived of their basic educational rights, a conclusion drawn from nine years of research on the issue, they claimed.

The Assam government has taken a firm stance against the operation of Madrasas in the state, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vocally advocating for their closure.

His remarks during the Haryana Assembly campaign regarding the shutdown of 600 Madrasas garnered criticism from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

In December 2023, amidst significant opposition uproar, the Assam government renamed 1,281 Madrasas as ‘Middle English’ or ME schools, in a bid to reform educational institutions in the region.

Earlier in 2022, the BJP-led government in Assam had passed legislation that allowed for the conversion of all government-run Madrasas in the state into regular schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education.