Child marriage cases in India surge six-fold in 2023; Assam accounts for 90%: NCRB

New Delhi, Oct 3: Cases registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, surged six-fold in 2023 compared to the previous year, with Assam accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the national total, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The report shows that 6,038 cases were filed under the Act in 2023, a sharp increase from 1,002 cases in 2022 and 1,050 cases in 2021. The spike, officials say, reflects both improved enforcement and reporting as well as persistent challenges in curbing the social practice.

Among states, Assam reported 5,267 cases, far outnumbering others. Tamil Nadu (174 cases), Karnataka (145), and West Bengal (118) followed, though at much lower levels. In contrast, states and Union Territories such as Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep reported no cases under the Act during the year.

The law prohibits the marriage of girls under 18 and boys under 21 and penalises those who organise, perform, or facilitate such unions. Assam’s disproportionately high share is being attributed to the state government’s targeted crackdowns in recent years, which have brought the issue into sharper legal focus.

The NCRB data also highlighted another troubling dimension: abductions for marriage. In 2023, 16,737 girls and 129 boys were reported kidnapped or abducted for marriage, underscoring the coercive and criminal aspects linked to underage marriages.

Experts have expressed concern that despite increased enforcement, the prevalence of such practices threatens the safety, autonomy, and rights of minors, particularly girls. They emphasised the need for a multi-pronged approach combining legal action, community awareness, and support services to dismantle the deep-rooted traditions that sustain child marriage across parts of the country.