Chhattisgarh: Teen held for sexually assaulting, killing toddler

Guwahati, Mar 19: A shocking incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh where a 15-year-old boy was apprehended and sent to a correctional facility for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a 3-year-old girl in Bilaspur district.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening at a chawl in Sirgitti area, where the families of the victim and the juvenile in conflict with law (JCL) live in close proximity.

A police official said that the boy took the victim to the bathroom of his house and sexually assaulted her. When she cried for help and raised her voice, the boy smothered her to death.



Later, after noticing that her daughter had been missing for a while, the victim’s mother started looking for her and reached the house of the boy to inquire if she had visited their house. However, she was turned away by his parents, who told her that she was not present in their house.



When some neighbours told her that they had seen her with the boy, the mother again went to the house and demanded to see the boy. This time, his uncle told her that he was in the bathroom, the police said.



“Then the mother insisted that the door be opened, but the uncle refused. After sometime the door was finally opened by the boy, and the girl was found in an unconscious state. They went to a private clinic, where they were denied treatment, following which they left for a government hospital, where the child was declared brought dead,” the police official added.



Meanwhile, the police also arrested the boy’s uncle for concealing evidence.

