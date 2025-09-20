Chennai to get 25-year mobility plan with QR-based ticketing, CM Stalin to unveil

Chennai, Sep 20: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will unveil a landmark 25-year Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the Chennai Metropolitan Area next week, along with the launch of a single QR-code-based ticketing system that will unify all major modes of public transport in the city.

The announcements will be made during the second governing board meeting of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) at the State Secretariat, according to an official release.

The CMP, covering 5,904 sq km, lays out a roadmap up to 2048, aiming to build what officials describe as an "integrated, seamless, safe and sustainable transport ecosystem" for Chennai.

The plan seeks to increase the share of public transport, ensure affordable fares, fully integrate bus, metro and para-transit services, and reduce emissions through greater emphasis on non-motorised and eco-friendly mobility options.

Alongside this long-term plan, CM Stalin will also introduce the Chennai One Mobility App, available on iOS and Android platforms.

The app allows commuters to plan journeys, track services in real-time and purchase digital tickets using UPI or card payments.

Its flagship feature, 'One City, One Ticket', will enable passengers to switch between buses, metro trains and suburban rail using a single QR code - the first such facility in any Indian city.

Officials explained that the app, available in Tamil, English, Telugu and Hindi, is expected to cut queues at ticket counters and make transfers between different transport modes more convenient.

"With just a few taps, passengers can plan, pay and travel across modes - a landmark reform for Chennai's public transport," said CUMTA special officer I. Jayakumar.

Transport planners believe that the CMP, combined with the unified ticketing system, could become a template for other metros seeking to integrate services and improve commuter experience.

By offering a common platform and a long-term vision, the State government hopes to enhance mobility, ease congestion and reduce pollution.

With these initiatives, Chennai is placing itself at the forefront of mobility reforms in India, seeking to create a modern, commuter-friendly and sustainable transport system for the decades ahead.





