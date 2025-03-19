Chennai autorickshaw drivers on 12-hour strike today

Chennai, March 19: Autorickshaw drivers in Chennai have gone on a 12-hour strike on Wednesday in protest against the Greater Chennai Police’s (GCP) directive to integrate a QR code system into their vehicles. The strike, which began at 6 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., is also aimed at highlighting long-pending demands, including a fare revision, a government-run ride-hailing app, and a ban on bike taxis.

The GCP introduced the QR code system on March 8, intending to enhance passenger safety, particularly for women and children. The system allows real-time tracking and includes an SOS feature for emergencies. However, auto drivers argue that instead of prioritising passenger safety measures, the government should first address their demands for better wages and working conditions.

The Tamil Nadu Auto Workers Federation, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has been advocating for a fare revision since a 2022 Madras High Court order directed the state government to update auto fares. However, despite discussions between the fare-fixing committee and auto unions, no revision has been implemented.

Currently, auto fares in Tamil Nadu remain unchanged since 2013, with a base fare of Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 per km thereafter. The unions are demanding a minimum fare of Rs 50, with Rs 25 per additional kilometre. Frustrated by government inaction, some drivers have independently raised their rates, charging Rs 50 as the base fare and Rs 18 per km, but only a small number have followed suit. Drivers are also demanding a state-run ride-hailing app similar to Kerala’s dynamic pricing model.

Many allege that private aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido impose hidden charges that exploit both drivers and passengers. A government-regulated app, they argue, would ensure fair pricing, transparency, and additional revenue for the state. Selvarajan, an auto driver from Teynampet, noted a significant drop in daily rides. “Earlier, I used to get around 30 rides a day. Now, it has reduced to 15-20. Many bike taxi riders operate as a side business while commuting to their offices, further affecting our income,” he said.

Reports indicate that Chennai has 89,641 registered autorickshaws, with approximately 78,000 linked to private ride-hailing platforms. Meanwhile, the first phase of the QR code initiative has already seen 88,859 auto and shared auto drivers receiving QR codes. Auto drivers have also raised concerns about the durability of the QR code stickers, which they claim are made of paper-based material and are easily damaged. “These stickers wear out quickly, making them ineffective in the long run,” said Sujith, another auto driver participating in the protest.

In addition to fare revisions and a ride-hailing app, the unions are urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to fulfil his poll promise of providing a Rs 10,000 subsidy for purchasing new autorickshaws. The striking drivers have gathered at key locations, including Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore, and Anna Salai near Tarapore Towers, staging demonstrations to press their demands. With the strike expected to last until evening, Chennai commuters are likely to face inconvenience, highlighting the growing tensions between autorickshaw drivers and authorities over long-standing issues.