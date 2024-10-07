Chennai airshow deaths due to excessive heat, says TN Minister

Chennai, Oct 7: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said the deaths that occurred after the Indian Air Force airshow were due to scorching heat and not because of any management issues. In a statement, the Minister said, “The government has not said that there were no deaths. There is no need to politicise the issue."

Ma Subramanian also said the deaths were not due to negligence on the part of the government and added that the deaths were due to excessive heat and exhaustion. He added that the state police had provided adequate security to the event and had deployed 6,500 cops and 1,500 Home Guard volunteers. The Minister in the statement also said that 40 ambulances and paramedics were deployed for the event. He further said, “The heat was unbearable and people could not handle the heat.”

Ma Subramanian said the Indian Air Force had clearly warned the people attending the airshow that the temperature was expected to be high. He said the Air Force had directed people attending the show to carry water bottles, wear hats and sunglasses during the event. He said the government had made proper arrangements for toilets, drinking water and medical facilities. The Minister added that it was a big achievement to conduct such a huge programme with almost 15 lakh people attending the airshow.

The Health Minister in the statement said that seven people were admitted to hospitals and five lost their lives. He said that 43 people were brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Chennai of which one was brought dead. Two were admitted to the hospital and 40 were treated as outpatients. He said that 49 people were brought to the Omandurar government medical college and hospital and added that of these two were brought dead. One was admitted to the hospital and 46 were treated as outpatients.

Ma Subramanian said that two people were brought dead at the Royapettah government hospital and one was undergoing treatment.