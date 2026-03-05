Chemical tanker catches fire on Nagaur highway; driver escapes

Jaipur, March 5: Panic spread late Wednesday night after a chemical-laden tanker overturned and caught fire on the Nagaur-Ladnun stretch of National Highway 458 in Rajasthan. The blaze was so intense that flames and thick smoke were visible from nearly two kilometres away.

Authorities immediately closed the highway from both sides to prevent any further mishap. The incident occurred near the Kunjal Mata Temple.

According to police, the tanker suddenly lost control while negotiating a turn and overturned before bursting into flames.

The driver, identified as Lukman Khan from Barmer district, managed to save his life by breaking the cabin glass and jumping out moments before the fire spread.

Station House Officer Suman Chaudhary of Surpalia police station said the tanker caught fire immediately after overturning, creating chaos on the highway. Vehicles coming from both directions were stopped, and long queues formed on the road as a safety precaution.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire engines from the Nagaur Municipal Council and nearby areas rushed to the spot. A total of four fire tenders were deployed to control the flames.

Due to the chemical load and the intensity of the blaze, it took nearly two hours of continuous firefighting efforts to bring the fire under control. Six ambulances were also stationed at the site as a precautionary measure. Police said the tanker was transporting around 30 tonnes of Amike chemical from Gandhidham in Gujarat to Sonipat in Haryana.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a trailer that suddenly came in front of him during an overtaking attempt. Fortunately, no other vehicles were close to the tanker at the time of the accident, preventing what could have been a major disaster.

The tanker was completely gutted in the fire and reduced to debris. The massive flames and billowing smoke were visible from several kilometres away, drawing attention from nearby villages. After the fire was extinguished and the situation brought under control, traffic movement on the highway was gradually restored.

