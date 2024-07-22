Charaideo Maidam nominated for UNESCO World Heritage Site

Guwahati, July 22: The historic Charideo Maidam in Assam will soon be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee being held from July 21-31 in New Delhi.

“Charaideo Maidam will be North East India’s first world heritage site receiving the status in the cultural category and 43rd world heritage site of India”, said PM Modi.

Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park are the other two world heritage sites from North East in the natural category.

Significance of Charaideo Maidam

Charaideo Maidam, located in Assam, India, holds significant historical and cultural importance. These are ancient burial mounds of the Ahom kings and nobles, built during the Ahom Kingdom's reign from the 13th to the 18th century. The Maidams, resembling large hillocks covered with grass, are revered as sacred sites by the Ahom community.

Each Maidam represents the final resting place of an Ahom ruler or dignitary and is believed to contain their remains along with valuable artefacts and treasures. The Ahoms practised a unique form of burial where the deceased's remains were interred in an underground chamber, and the mound above ground served as a memorial and symbol of respect.

These sites are not just burial grounds but are deeply entrenched in Assamese identity and history, reflecting the rich heritage of the region.