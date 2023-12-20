Chandrayaan-3, Manipur Violence, and Moye Moye top Google's 2023 search list in India

Guwahati, Dec 20: From “Chandrayaan-3” to “Moye Moye” and from “Cricket World Cup Final” to “What is Hamas?" these were among the few searches that Indians Googled in the year 2023. In a list recently released by Google, the top searches for the year showed the topics, questions, and interests that dominated internet searches in India.

While the most searched event of the year was the launch of Chandrayaan-3, which attracted Internet users from around the world, the Manipur violence also gained traction on the event section.

Here are the top searches that people from India Googled in 2023:

EVENT

1) Chandrayaan-3

2) Karnataka Election Results

3) Israel News

4) Satish Kaushik

5) Budget 2023

6) Turkey Earthquake

7) Atiq Ahmed

8) Matthew Perry

9) Manipur News

10) Odisha Train Accident

This year saw headlines about the passing of Friends actor Matthew Perry and Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik. Google's 'Year in Search 2023' categorised queries, encompassing topics like ChatGPT, Instagram, and the Uniform Civil Code, showcasing the diverse interests and questions that captivated internet users. Here's the full list:

'WHAT IS'

1) What is G20

2) UCC kya hai (what is ucc)

3) What is Chat GPT

4) Hamas kya hai (what is hamas)

5) 28 september 2023 ko kya hai (what is on 28 September 2023)

6) What is Chandrayaan 3

7) What is threads in Instagram

8) What is timed out in cricket

9) What is impact player in IPL

10) What is Sengol

The ‘How To’ list includes queries from “How to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies” to “How to become a chess grandmaster”, Here’s the full list:

'HOW TO'

1) How to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies

2) How to reach my first 5k followers on youtube

3) How to get good at kabaddi

4) How to improve car mileage

5) How to become a chess grandmaster

6) How to surprise my sister on rakshabandhan

7) How to identify a pure kanjivaram silk saree

8) How to check pan link with aadhar

9) How to create whatsapp channel

10) How to get blue tick on instagram

Cricket dominated the top searches in the sports category. Here’s the full list:

SPORTS

1) Indian Premier League

2) Cricket World Cup

3) Asia Cup

4) Women's Premier League

5) Asian Games

6) Indian Super League

7) Pakistan Super League

8) The Ashes

9) Women's Cricket World Cup

10) SA20

‘Bhupendra Jogi’, ‘So beautiful so elegant’ and ‘Moye Moye’ were some of the memes that ruled the meme chart. Here’s the full list:

MEMES

1) Bhupendra Jogi meme

2) So Beautiful So Elegant meme

3) Moye Moye meme

4) Aayein meme

5) Aukat Dikha Di meme

6) Ohio meme

7) The Boys meme

8) Elvish Bhai meme

9) The Waffle House New Host meme

10) Smurf Cat meme