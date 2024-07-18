Chandipura Virus Outbreak: Gujarat confirms first death, several infected

Guwahati, Jul 18: In a tragic incident, a young girl from Gujarat died after testing positive for the Chandipura virus (CHPV). The National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed the first such fatality on Wednesday.

The girl, aged four, died at a civil hospital in Sabarkantha, Gujarat.



The state government mentioned on Wednesday that around 29 suspected CHPV patients were reported, and so far, 14 people have already died.



Chandipura is a type of arbovirus and a member of the vesicular virus genus of the Rhabdoviridae family.



This virus is transmitted through phlebotomine sandflies, ticks, and mosquitoes.



The infection with the Chandipura virus usually begins with a sudden high fever, followed by severe headaches and vomiting.

