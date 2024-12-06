Centre's water conservation scheme falters: Rs 1,778 cr allocation largely unused

Guwahati, Dec 6: The Lok Sabha on Thursday was informed that, despite the rapid expansion of rural tap water supply schemes, a central government-funded initiative aimed at addressing the decline in groundwater levels has failed to utilise its Rs 1,778-crore allocation for 2024-25.

According to new data released by the Jal Shakti Ministry, the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a central sector scheme identified water-stressed areas of 8,203 gram panchayats under 229 blocks in 80 districts of seven states, has only used Rs 71.24 crore of Rs 1,778 crore up until November 25 of the current fiscal year.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, indicated that the scheme, under implementation in Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, has used just over 4 percent of its annual allocation in the first eight months of the financial year.

In response to BJP MP Haribhai Patel's query, the MOS shared data, stating that the scheme used Rs 1,738.21 crore of Rs 1,774.57 crore in 2023–2024; Rs 637.64 crore of Rs 700 crore in 2022–2023; Rs 327.48 crore of Rs 330 crore in 2021–2022; and Rs 123.03 crore of Rs 125 crore in 2020–21.

However, in 2024-25, so far, the Atal Bhujal Yojana has utilised an insignificant Rs 71.24 crore out of an allocation of Rs 1,778 crore.

In contrast, the village tap water delivery program has done well, reaching over 80% of rural households.

According to the MOS, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for rural areas is being implemented by the central government in collaboration with the states starting in August 2019.

Just 3.23 crore (17%) rural families had access to tap water at the time the Mission was announced.

As of December 3, 2024, over 12.09 crore tap water connections have been provided since the mission's inception.

Therefore, approximately 15.33 crore (79.24 percent) of the 19.34 crore rural families already have access to tap water, he said.





